Jackie Shroff has Firrkie, Hardik Gajjar's Atithi Bhooto Bhava and web series Chidiya Udd in the pipeline

Actor Jackie Shroff, who is fondly known as Jaggu Dada in Bollywood, celebrates his 65th birthday today, 1 February. He began his career as a model and even went on to become the face of a few known brands too.

Shroff started his career in the entertainment industry with the film Hero. He got the nickname 'Jackie' from legendary filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who decided not to change his identity while launching his first film.

So far, Shroff has worked in more than 220 films in 13 languages and has also had an illustrious career. Among the many hit films in his career, Shroff was loved and appreciated for movies including Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Rangeela, Teri Meherbaniyan, Hero, Khal Nayak, Border, War and many more.

In the year 1987, Jackie married Ayesh Dutt from whom he has two children – Tiger and Krishna. Shroff and his wife run their own media company called Jackie Shroff Entertainment Limited.

Here are a few of his upcoming movies and web series to watch:

Movies:

Firrkie: This is a thriller that is being directed by Ankush Bhatt. The movie features actors like Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Kay Kay Menon, Karan Singh Grover, Sandeepa Dhar and Shibani Dandekar in pivotal roles. The film is set to release in December 2022.

Atithi Bhooto Bhava: This is a romantic comedy which is directed by Hardik Gajjar. The cast includes Jackie Shroff, Pratik Gandhi and Sharmin Segal who made her Bollywood debut with Malaal (2019). Atithi Bhooto Bhava will hit the big screen in December 2022.

Web Series:

Chidiya Udd: This series will release on the OTT platform MX Player. Actor Sikandar Kher is all set to join Jackie in this new series. Even, Slumdog Millionaire star Madhur Mittal will also be seen in a significant role. Others who will join the cast are Ravi Kothari, Gopal K Singh, and Dheeraj Dev. It will be produced by Vicky Bahri and Harman Baweja and helmed by Marathi director Ravi Jadhav. So far, the makers have not announced the theme or the release date.