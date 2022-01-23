Arjun Mathur to Adarsh Gourav: Here's looking at the top OTT newsmakers
The past few years have been a revelation for Indian cinema with the influx of OTT content. From handling an out-of-box idea to bringing forth a crucial issue in the limelight – the actors are going all out with their digital ventures. While we saw some of the finest characters on the streaming platforms, there are a few names that defined the space with their path-breaking performances, unconventional takes, and impeccable cinema sense. So, here's rounding up the top four OTT newsmakers.
The international Emmy Award-nominated actor has pushed the boundaries with his non-conformist choices, like playing a gay wedding planner in Made In Heaven or playing Sahil Gujral in The Gone Game. Now, he has Made In Heaven Season 2, Gone Game 2, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, and Lionsgate Play's next series.
Pratik Gandhi became a household name with his blockbuster series Scam 1992. The actor earned massive acclaim for his apt and flamboyant performance of Harshad Mehta. Later, he stunned the audience with his brave selections - Bhavai and Shimmy. Coming up next for the actor is Atithi Bhooto Bhava, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?, and Six Suspects.
With his solid performance in The White Tiger, Adarsh Gourav has made it into everyone's watch list. The new-age actor bagged the BAFTA nomination for his performance and is all set to step into Hollywood with his next venture, Extrapolations, starring Meryl Streep.
Another name that is making noise on the streaming platforms is Vijay Verma. Be it essaying a double role in action-thriller Mirzapur or being a part of futuristic cinema with OK Computer or playing a rather complicated character in A Suitable Boy, the actor is doing it all, and how! Currently, he is gearing up for Hurdang and Darlings.
