Hrithik Roshan is all set to surprise his fans on his birthday with the first glimpse of Vikram Vedha. The film, a neo-noir action thriller based on the Indian folktale 'Vikram aur Betaal', tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan will be turning 48 tomorrow (10 January) and his fans are already super excited for his special day. To celebrate the day, the makers of Vikram Vedha have decided to treat fans and show them the first glimpse of the upcoming film. You read that right!

Taking to his Twitter handle, film critic Taran Adarsh informed all the fans and followers about this big news. He wrote, “'VIKRAM VEDHA': HRITHIK FIRST LOOK TOMORROW... Team #VikramVedha will unveil #FirstLook of #HrithikRoshan as #Vedha tomorrow, on his birthday... Costars #SaifAliKhan and #RadhikaApte... Directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, who directed the original #Tamil film. #VedhaFirstLook.” Along with Hrithik, this film will also see Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role.

About the film:

Vikram Vedha is a neo-noir action thriller based on the folk tale 'Vikram Aur Betaal'. The film tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. Reportedly, the first schedule of Vikram Vedha was shot in Abu Dhabi. After this, Saif Ali Khan finished a 19-day filming schedule in Lucknow.

Cast:

The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, with Radhika Apte playing a pivotal character. Pushkar and Gayatri, the original writers and directors, are helming the Hindi remake too.

The original Tamil blockbuster starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Release date:

The film will hit the big screens globally on 30 September, 2022.