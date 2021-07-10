Director-duo Pushkar and Gayathri, who helmed the Tamil original, will also return as directors on the Hindi remake

After the success of their Tamil film Vikram Vedha which released in 2017, director-duo Pushkar and Gayathri is all set to helm its Hindi remake. While the original movie starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are confirmed to star in the Vikram Vedha Hindi remake.

The project will release on 30 September, 2022, during the Gandhi Jayanti weekend

Check out the announcement here

HRITHIK - SAIF IN 'VIKRAM VEDHA' REMAKE... #HrithikRoshan and #SaifAliKhan will star in the #Hindi remake of #Tamil film #VikramVedha... Pushkar-Gayathri - the director duo of the original film - will direct the #Hindi version too... 30 Sept 2022 release. pic.twitter.com/2nyEhro4rG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 10, 2021

The film is being remade in Hindi by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey under his company Friday Filmworks in association with Reliance Entertainment and YNot Studios.

“The Hindi remake with Hrithik and Saif is in advanced pre-production stage and will most likely go on floors next month. We are looking to release it on September 30, 2022,” a source close to the film told PTI.

Speaking about Vikram Vedha, the action-thriller was inspired by the Indian folktale Baital Pachisi. The movie revolves around a police inspector named Vikram (Madhavan) who wants to get hold of a gangster named Vedha (Sethupathi). After surrendering himself, Vedha tells three stories that change Vikram's perception of good and evil.

After Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, which released in 2002, Khan and Roshan are coming together onscreen after a gap of around 20 years and the announcement has left their fans excited.

On the professional front, Khan was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Amazon Prime series Tandav and has films like Adipurush and Bhoot Police in his kitty. Bhoot Police is confirmed to release on Disney+Hotstar on 17 September later this year. The actor will be seen playing the role of a ghostbuster named Vibhooti in the horror-comedy. While in Adipurush, he is essaying the role of Raavana. Produced by T-Series, the mythical epic is expected to release in August next year.

On the other hand, Roshan was last seen in Siddharth Anand's War which was the highest-grossing film of 2019. He has reunited with Anand for his next film titled Fighter which is said to be India’s first aerial action franchise.

Last month, on the 15th anniversary of his blockbuster superhero film Krrish, the superstar promised the return of the popular franchise with the fourth movie in the series.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)