Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are expecting their first child together

Gurmeet Choudhary, the well-known actor who shot to fame with his Rama character in the 2008 TV serial Ramayana, turns 38 on 22 February.

Born in Chandigarh in 1984, Choudhary has not only established himself as a popular television star but also as a Bollywood actor with films such as Khamoshiyan and Mr X. The dashing actor has been married to Debina Bonnerjee since 2011 and the couple is expecting their first child this year.

Let's take a look at some of the adorable photos of the actor along with his wife as he gears up to celebrate his birthday:

-The handsome actor wished everyone a happy new year with this post. Gurbina (as the couple is fondly called by fans) could be seen ringing in the New Year in London in these photos.

-Gurmeet Choudhary looks dapper in this photo. With Bonnerjee by his side, the much-in-love pair gave major couple goals to his fans.

The Wajah Tum Ho actor is all smiles as he celebrates Diwali with his wife. Both look drop dead gorgeous in green matching outfits.

Another instance of Gurmeet Choudhary indulging in the festive spirit with his wife by his side during Chhat Puja. Both looked stunning in ethnic wear.

The fun couple could be seen tapping into their inner child and having a gala time in a winter wonderland.

The couple announced their pregnancy and sought blessings with this gorgeous photo. Both could be seen twinning in black in this image.

-Choudhary wished Bonnerjee on Valentine's Day with a lovely post on Instagram. The glow of the soon-to-be-parents is evident in this adorable picture.

This photo is from a fashion show where the lovely couple graced the show walking hand in hand and looked like a million bucks.



-Gurmeet Choudhary never ceases to capture beautiful moments. This photo of the duo during Durga Puja where they look regal is testimony to their love for festivals.

Here's wishing Gurmeet Choudhary a very happy birthday and a great year ahead.