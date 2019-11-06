On Emma Stone's birthday, a look at her most memorable films, from Easy A to The Favourite

Emma Stone, who celebrates her birthday today on 6 November, is one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood today.

While she started her career in a comedy role with Superbad (2007), the actress has since then proven her versatility. Over her 15-year-long career, she has starred in musical dramas and period films, which have garnered commercial and critical acclaim. The Academy Award winner will be seen next in Cruella, a live-action film based on the 101 Dalmatians villain, set in the 1970s.

To mark her birthday, here is a recap of some of her best onscreen work (in no particular order):

The Favourite (2018)

The historical drama follows the relationship between Queen Anne (Olivia Colman), her close friend Sarah Churchill, the Duchess of Marlborough (played by Rachel Weisz) and Abigail Hill (Stone), a new servant, who soon rises in the ranks. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the film went on to win 10 nominations at the 2019 Academy Awards, including a Best Actress Supporting in Supporting Role one for Stone.

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Ryan Gosling and Stone's onscreen chemistry was a delight to watch in one the best romantic comedies to ever exist. Besides Steve Carrell's hapless attempts at dating again, Stone and Gosling recreating the lift from Dirty Dancing steals the show.

Easy A (2010)

Stone instantly shot to fame, following Easy A, where she played Olive, a social outcast, who in attempt to redeem her image in high school lies about having sex. What was meant to be a harmless white lie, spreads like wildfire across the school making her the subject of nasty comments. Olive decides to play along, decides to dress provocatively, and even sews a scarlet A on all her clothes.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012 and 2014)

Stone went blonde for the role of Gwen Stacy in the Amazing Spider-Man films alongside Andrew Garfield. Though she only had a supporting role, her presence did leave an impact on the audience. Both films were appreciated for the casts' performances and impressive visuals but the general consensus was that the storylines lacked meat.

Zombieland series (2009 and 2019)

Zombieland was one of the highest grossing zombie films at the time of its release. The cast reprised their roles as the sole surivors of a zombie apocalypse in the sequel, directed by Ruben Fleischer.

La La Land (2016)

In one of her most enigmatic roles as Mia in Damien Chazelle's directorial, Stone danced and sang her way to an Oscar win. The musical, which, in a way, revived a genre mostly limited to black and white films, also marked her reunion with Gosling. La La Land follows a struggling actress and a jazz musician as they try to make their dreams of stardom come true in Los Angeles.

Updated Date: Nov 06, 2019 18:29:35 IST