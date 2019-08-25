You are here:

Cruella: First Look of Emma Stone revealed from Disney’s upcoming 101 Dalmatians reboot

Disney, on Saturday, unveiled Hollywood star Emma Stone's first look as the titular character in Cruella.

The Oscar-winning actor, who joined the Disney presentation at the D23 Expo via video message, revealed that the upcoming movie will feature young Cruella de Vil and will be set in 1970s punk rock era.

Check out the first look here

Here’s your first look at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in Disney's Cruella. The film, also starring Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry, comes to theaters May 28, 2021. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/KqxJ0yMYQ3 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 24, 2019

In the first look, Stone is sporting Cruella's signature half black, half white hairstyle and is dressed in an all-black ensemble holding dalmatians.

Cruella will focus on the 101 Dalmatians villain's life story before she started scaring the puppies in London. Cruella first appeared in 1961's animated feature 101 Dalmations.

The film also stars Emma Thompson. Joel Fry will play the role of Jasper, who along with his partner Horace, kidnaps the 101 dalmatians for Cruella. I Tonya director Craig Gillespie will helm the live-action take on the 1961 animated classic 101 Dalmatians

The character was originally voiced by Betty Lou Gerson in the animated film, and played by Glenn Close in a 1996 live-action remake. The film also features Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry.

Cruella is scheduled to hit the theatres on 28 May, 2021.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 25, 2019 09:56:35 IST