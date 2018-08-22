On Eid-al-Fitr, Baahubali, Salman, Karan-Arjun take markets by storm, except they're goats

Eid-al-Fitr has really brought out the best in the Indian film fraternity as three big-tickets films release simultaneously to milk the lucrative box office window. Starring four well-fed goats from Uttar Pradesh, the films eye a profitable run on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha with bated breath and bleats.

Before BookMyShow crashes, here is some context: Sellers in several parts of Uttar Pradesh have one-upped the women who was singing a Baahubali song while undergoing brain surgery by naming their goats after popular actors/characters. Baahubali, Salman, Karan and Arjun — who must look alike — seem to be hot favourites with owners expecting to make as much as Rs 1 lakh per goat, reports The Indian Express.

Baahubali, the alpha-male of the goat community of Bulandshahr, was expected to sell for over Rs 45,000 owing to its extravagant dietary practices consisting of a litre of milk each day and five kilograms of grass. However, the billy goat could not bleat its way to the bank; the dejected owner said the market was slow this year. On the other hand, Karan-Arjun, the famed pair of goats from Punjab who are also the same age, were sold for for Rs 56,000. Well, well...the grass is greener on the other side.

The numbers for Salman are not in yet. However, trade analysts maintain that the star is likely to have a colossal opening, true to his previous Bakrid records.

This copy will be updated once Salman goes under the hammer, is loaded onto an auto-rickshaw, on his way to becoming a hit (dish).

