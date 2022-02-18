Anupama Parameswaran is known for starring in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil films

Anupama Parameswaran, the stunning actress turns 25 today, 18 February. Mostly known for starring in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil films, the young diva can be considered one of the most-loved celebs. With around 11 million followers on Instagram, the Premam star takes the social media by storm often by dropping gorgeous photos.

On the special occasion of her birthday, let's browse through her bewitching photo gallery:

-The beautiful actress looks drop dead gorgeous in this designer white saree. Her hair neatly done, kohl-rimmed smoky eyes and tribal jewellery heighten the glamour in this photo.

-Anupama's stardom lies in her ability to carry herself with an effortless charm. This photo of hers in a saree is proof of that.

-That Anupama is an epitome of grace is amply evident in this photo where she looks absolutely gorgeous.

-Dressed in white and peach dress, Anupama could be seen twirling happily in this photo. Her lovely curls are adding to her oomph.

-All decked up in this blue outfit, hair tied in a pony, Anupama's poise proves she is a born star.

-The South Indian actress exudes oomph in this dreamy, white, off shoulder dress.

-Anupama looks resplendent in this photo. Her glowing olive skin, minimal makeup, statement jewellery, white collared shirt in satin finish complete her look.

-The bubbly actress posted this photo from one of her vacatthis. She looked lovely flashing her trademark laughter.

Anupama looks delightful in this ethnic outfit.