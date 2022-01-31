On Amrita Arora's birthday, we have collected some of her pictures with her BFFs. Take a look:

Bollywood actor Amrita Arora will turn a year older on 31 January. Arora has worked in several movies such as Golmaal Returns, Kambakkht Ishq and Heroes. Born to a Malayali mother and a Punjabi father in 1981, Amrita Arora followed the footsteps of her elder sister, Malaika Arora and became a VJ and actor. Arora got hitched to businessman Shakeel Ladak in 2009.

Her personal life has been in the limelight due to her enduring friendships with Karisma Kapoor, Natasha Poonawala, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actors are often found hanging out at each other's places and have given major friendship goals to their followers.

The Golmaal Returns actor is also quite active and popular on social media. Her weekend get-togethers with her best friends often go viral on the internet. On her birthday, we have collected some of her pictures with her BFFs:

In this photo by designer Manish Malhotra, Arora is posing with Kareena Kapoor Khan, her sister Malaika and director Karan Johar. The week-end get together marked Arora's reunion with her friends after a while, as she had tested positive for COVID-19 in December last year and was in isolation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial)

The actor posted a stunning picture on Instagram and wished Khan on her birthday last year. In the caption she called Kapoor a ‘DJ doll’ and ‘fireball', and the ying to her yang.

The actors have worked together in Kambakkht Ishq and Golmaal Returns.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial)

In this post Arora can be seen having a gala time with her friends. In the image, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Natasha Poonawalla can be seen sitting on a couch while Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, and Shah Rukh Khan are also present. “Sunday night with my peeps,” Arora wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial)

In this picture the Heroes actor can be seen having fun with her gang of besties. “It’s been a fortune of memories. To new beginnings,” she wrote in the caption. In the image, Khan, Kapoor, Arora and her sister and Mallika Bhat are seen lounging around, with some delectable desserts before them.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial)

In 2020, while the nation was still reeling from coronavirus restrictions during the first wave of the pandemic, Amrita Arora shared a sweet throwback picture and wrote that she was missing her best friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial)

In the image, Arora can be seen smiling with her sister Malaika Arora, Khan and Bhat. She mentioned in the caption that group was missing Karisma Kapoor.

Here's wishing Amrita Arora a happy birthday. What are your thoughts on her photos?