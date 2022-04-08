On Amit Trivedi's birthday, a look at some of singer-composer's latest songs
From Badhaai Do's 'Atak Gaya' to Rashmi Rocket's Zindagi Tere Naam, here's a list of Amit Trivedi latest songs
Amit Trivedi has worked predominantly in the Hindi film industry. He made his debut as a Bollywood music composer with the 2008 film Aamir. After receiving acclaim for his work, Trivedi went on to work in Dev.D, for which he even won a National Film Award for Best Music Direction in 2010.
Since then, the composer-singer has given music lovers some great tracks in the films Aisha, Kai Po Che, Bombay Velvet, Lootera, Udaan, Queen and Andhadhun. As Amit Trivedi gears up to celebrate his 43rd birthday, here is a playlist of some of his recent songs-
1. 'Dosti' from the film RRR is Amit Trivedi's latest track. The song created a storm on the internet and has 26 million views on YouTube.
2. 'Laagni' featured in Trivedi's 2022 album Prem Prakaran. The Gujarati track also features Ishani Dave and has 3 million views on YouTube.
3. 'Atak Gaya' from the film Badhaai Do is yet another masterpiece by Amit Trivedi, with vocals by Arijit Singh and Rupali Moghe and lyrics by Varun Grover. The track features Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. The sweet romantic song has over 14 million views on YouTube.
4. 'Zindagi Tere Naam' from Rashmi Rocket is another gem by Trivedi. The soulful track features Taapsee Pannu. With lyrics by Kausar Munir, Zindagi Tere Naam reminds listeners of how relationships are based on sharing both happiness and sorrows.
5. 'Gol Gappa' from the film Badhaai Do has become the talk of the town with its funky vibe. The quirky track features Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar donning a variety of colourful outfits and celebrating life. Gol Gappa is sung by Amit Trivedi and Neha Kakkar. The cool dance song has 3.8 million views on YouTube.
