Popular Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn turns 53 today, 2 April. From Phool aur khaante in 1991 to Jigar in 1992, the actor has not only given us back to back blockbusters but also won hearts of millions. His much-talked-about roles of Gopal from Golmaal and Sultan Mirza from Once upon a time in Mumbai also speak volumes of his versatile acting skills.

Looking at his pictures with his wife Kajol, and children on this special occasion would be a wonderful way to commemorate the actor's birthday. Let's take a look at them:

The family looks adorable in their traditional attire. Devgn posted the picture on Diwali as the family was celebrating the festival.

Devgn can be seen with his little son Yug and his mother-in-law Tanuja Mukherjee in this photo shared by Kajol on her sister Tanisha Mukherjee's birthday.

In yet another photo, Devgn can be seen in a swimming pool with his children. You will undoubtedly love this one.

When it comes to uploading pictures with his wife, the actor never misses an opportunity. The duo has been one of Bollywood's most loveable couples.

Take a look at the family's biker boys as well.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi, alongside Alia Bhatt. He also starred alongside Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt in SS Rajamouli's RRR. Furthermore, he has a slew of projects in the pipeline, including one of the most anticipated sports dramas, Maidaan.