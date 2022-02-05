As Abhishek Bachchan turns 46, here's looking through some of Bachchan family photos

Actor Abhishek Bachchan turns 46 today, 5 February. Also known as one of the coolest stars in B-town, Bachchan has emerged as a seasoned actor since his debut film Refugee.

Apart from his acting chops, the aspect that has also won hearts of his fans over the years is his perfect family man persona.

Ahead of the Breathe actor's birthday, let's scroll through some of his family photos that speak volumes about the actor's love for his family:

Bachchan shared this adorable photo of him hanging out with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter, Aaradhya Bachhan. This colourful photo captured a perfect moment spent during Holi.

Bachchan shared a heartwarming post to wish Aishwarya on her birthday. The Bollywood actor wished his nephew Agastya on his 19th birthday with a lovely throwback photo of the duo chilling together. Their wonderful bonding is evident from the way they could be seen engrossed in the moment.

The star shared this adorable photo with his mother Jaya Bachchan to wish her a happy mother's day.

This was a family photo that was published in a Bengali magazine. The actor shared this throwback photo to wish her sister Shweta Bachchan on her birthday.

Another perfect family photo shared by Abhishek from his vacation.

Bachchan had shared this gem of a photo from his family album. This was from a time when the actor was a few days' old perched in the arms of his grandmother.

The Dostana star shared this rare picture of his grandfather on the wheel chair. He and his father Amitabh Bachchan could be seen aiding Harvansh Rai Bachchan. He captioned it as '3 generations'.

A beautiful photo of the entire Bachchan family celebrating Diwali.

That the Bachchans are a family that respects cultures and promotes togetherness are evident from this group photo.