On Aamir Khan's 56th birthday, here's where to watch nhis popular films, from Lagaan to Dangal

Here's a list of the most popular Aamir Khan movies that you can watch on streaming platforms on the actor's 56th birthday.

One of the most versatile actors of the Hindi film industry, Aamir Khan, turns 56 today (14 March). The actor, who first appeared on screen as a child actor in Nasir Hussain's film Yaadon Ki Baaraat, has delivered some of the most successful films such as Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Taare Zameen Par, 3 Idiots and Dangal among others. His one-film a year sort of approach has earned him the title of a perfectionist in the industry.

The actor will be next seen be in Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' 1994 drama Forrest Gump.

On the occasion of the actor's birthday, here is a list of his most memorable films and where you can watch them:

Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke - Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Tahir Hussain, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke sees Khan as a bachelor taking care of his spoilt nephews, Sunny and Vicky, and niece, Munni after the death of his sister. However, things go for a toss when the kids meet Vyjayanti, a run away from home, and decide to shelter her without Rahul's consent.

Khan also wrote the film's screenplay with Robin Bhatt.

Andaz Apna Apna - Netflix

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Andaz Apna Apna sees Amar(Khan) and Prem(Salman Khan), as two slackers, competing to win over Raveena, a millionaire's daughter. Along the way, they run into a local gangster, Teja (Paresh Rawal), who turns their lives upside down.

Lagaan - Netflix

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Lagaan was Khan's maiden production under his banner Aamir Khan Productions. In the film, Aamir played the role of a rustic village boy (Bhuvan), who inspires his village folks to stand up to the tyranny of the British Empire. It became the third Indian film to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film after Mother India (1957) and Salaam Bombay! (1988).

Rang De Basanti - Netflix

Rakesh Omprakash Mehra's Rang De Basanti revolves around six young Indians who assist an English woman to film a documentary on the freedom fighters from their past, and the events that lead them to relive the long-forgotten saga of freedom.

Dil Chahta Hai - Netflix

Akash (Khan), Sid (Akshaye Khanna), and Sameer (Saif Ali Khan) are three inseparable childhood friends out of college. Nothing comes between them - until they each fall in love, and their wildly different approaches to relationships causes a rift in their friendship.

Dangal - Netflix

Dangal is a biographical sports drama film directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Khan, along with UTV Motion Pictures and Walt Disney Pictures India. Loosely based on the Phogat family, Khan stars as Mahavir Singh Phogat, a wrestler who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become India's first world-class female wrestlers.