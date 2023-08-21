OMG 2 set to crush Jolly LLB 2 to become Akshay Kumar's 10th highest grosser of all time
OMG 2 has surpassed the lifetime business of Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan at the box office
After delivering disappointments like Raksha Bandhan, Selfiee and Bachchhan Paandey, Akshay Kumar has made a great comeback with OMG 2, which has turned out to be a box office winner.
Despite Gadar 2‘s dominance, the social dramedy stayed strong at the ticket windows and currently stands with grand total of Rs 113.67 crore. While the film has surpassed the business of Holiday and Housefull 3, it will now cross the lifetime collection of Jolly LLB 2, to become his 10th highest-grosser of all time.
Akshay Kumar’s top grossers
Good Newwz – Rs 205.14 crore
Mission Mangal – Rs 202.98 crore
Housefull 4 – Rs 194.60 crore
2.0 – Rs 189.55 crore
Kesari – Rs 154.41 crore
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – Rs 134.22 crore
Rowdy Rathore – Rs 133.25 crore
Airlift – Rs 128.10 crore
Rustom – Rs 127.49 crore
Jolly LLB 2 – Rs 117 crore
OMG 2 – Rs 113.67 crore*
Holiday – Rs 112.45 crore
Housefull 3 – Rs 109.14
Housefull 2 – Rs 106 crore
Just finished watching #OMG2. Spectacular, stylish & a Very important film of our times. A film on #SexEducation with ease and wonderful aesthetics! It was houseful. Saw parents with their teenage children. Obviously the film has struck a chord with the audiences! Full marks to… pic.twitter.com/zLz9EZsr6v
Related Articles
— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 20, 2023
In a recent interaction with Firstpost, lead actor Pankaj Tripathi opened up about the film receiving an A certificate and said, “It was disappointing. The people we have made the film for won’t be able to see it, the age group between 12 and 18, UAE gave 12+ certificate. I’m not saying only on the basis of its box-office collections, that more audiences will lead to more ticket sales, I’m talking about the message the film is trying to reflect, the purpose with which we have made it. Commercial success can follow, but the voice of the film and the filmmaker, which is directed towards parents and teenagers, shouldn’t remain a taboo, the discussion should continue. How we can implement this message into our education system is a different question, at least people should be able to sit together and watch the film. They should try to understand the perspective. A doctor says in one scene to me that don’t try to be a father to your son because you’re already one, try to be his friend. He’s thwarted by guilt because he knows you’re aware of what he has done. So the A certificate was disappointing.”
also read
Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling's Barbie joins $1 billion club, breaks another record for female directors
In modern box office history, just 53 movies have made over $1 billion, not accounting for inflation, and Barbie is now the biggest to be directed by one woman
OMG 2 movie review: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi & Yami Gautam Dhar deliver a path-breaking film on sex education
Writer-director Amit Rai masterfully pens each and every scene of OMG 2 along with top-class direction, that keeps the narrative engaging
EXCLUSIVE | Yami Gautam on A certificate to 'OMG 2': 'Won't have an impact on the film'
Yami Gautam, in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, spoke about her upcoming film Oh My God 2, playing the character of a lawyer again in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, the A certificate by the Censor Board, and much more