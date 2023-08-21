After delivering disappointments like Raksha Bandhan, Selfiee and Bachchhan Paandey, Akshay Kumar has made a great comeback with OMG 2, which has turned out to be a box office winner.

Despite Gadar 2‘s dominance, the social dramedy stayed strong at the ticket windows and currently stands with grand total of Rs 113.67 crore. While the film has surpassed the business of Holiday and Housefull 3, it will now cross the lifetime collection of Jolly LLB 2, to become his 10th highest-grosser of all time.



Akshay Kumar’s top grossers

Good Newwz – Rs 205.14 crore

Mission Mangal – Rs 202.98 crore

Housefull 4 – Rs 194.60 crore

2.0 – Rs 189.55 crore

Kesari – Rs 154.41 crore

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – Rs 134.22 crore

Rowdy Rathore – Rs 133.25 crore

Airlift – Rs 128.10 crore

Rustom – Rs 127.49 crore

Jolly LLB 2 – Rs 117 crore

OMG 2 – Rs 113.67 crore*

Holiday – Rs 112.45 crore

Housefull 3 – Rs 109.14

Housefull 2 – Rs 106 crore

In a recent interaction with Firstpost, lead actor Pankaj Tripathi opened up about the film receiving an A certificate and said, “It was disappointing. The people we have made the film for won’t be able to see it, the age group between 12 and 18, UAE gave 12+ certificate. I’m not saying only on the basis of its box-office collections, that more audiences will lead to more ticket sales, I’m talking about the message the film is trying to reflect, the purpose with which we have made it. Commercial success can follow, but the voice of the film and the filmmaker, which is directed towards parents and teenagers, shouldn’t remain a taboo, the discussion should continue. How we can implement this message into our education system is a different question, at least people should be able to sit together and watch the film. They should try to understand the perspective. A doctor says in one scene to me that don’t try to be a father to your son because you’re already one, try to be his friend. He’s thwarted by guilt because he knows you’re aware of what he has done. So the A certificate was disappointing.”