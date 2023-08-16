Despite the dominance of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 at the box office, Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam Dhar starrer OMG 2 has managed to perform pretty well at the domestic. After witnessing superb growth over the weekend followed by a solid hold on Monday, the dramedy benefitted from the national holiday of Independence Day and witnessed its highest day collection yesterday.

It collected Rs 17.10 crore on 15th August and currently stands with a total collection of Rs 72.27 crore. OMG 2 will surpass the business of Bholaa (Rs 82.04 crore), Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (Rs 88 crore) and Satyaprem Ki Katha (Rs 77.55 crore) to become the eighth highest grosser of 2023 after Pathaan (Rs 543.05 crore), The Kerala Story, (Rs 242.20 crore), Gadar 2 (Rs 228.98 crore*), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 149.05 crore), Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Rs 137.02 crore) and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Rs 110.53 crore).

The film will continue to get the benefit at the box office today because of the national holiday of the Parsi New Year. Looking at the current scenario, we can expect OMG 2 to soon enter the Rs 100 crore club in the domestic market.

Talking about the review, Firstpost gave OMG 2 four stars and wrote, “Writer-director Amit Rai masterfully pens each and every scene along with top-class direction, that keeps the narrative engaging. Talking about the performances, the film completely belongs to Pankaj Tripathi, who shines in each and every frame with his effortless and innocent portrayal of Kanti. Akshay’s character as the messenger of Lord Shiva seems to be an extended cameo. However, the actor impresses with his expressions and dialogues and delivers one of his best performances in recent times. Yami Gautam as Kamini is superb. She is blunt, straightforward and hits the chord every time.”