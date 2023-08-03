'Oh My God 2' Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's film tackles a bold theme with humour
The film is apparently about the importance of sex education and how one incident changes the life of an ordinary man suddenly dealing with extraordinary circumstances
Nobody knows the plot of Oh My God 2, a film that stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam. According to multiple reports, the sequel (spiritual in vein) is apparently about the importance of sex education and how one incident changes the life of an ordinary man suddenly dealing with extraordinary circumstances. The Censor Board has asked for 27 cuts and passed the film with an A certificate due to the boldness of the theme it tackles this time around.
Kumar, who plays Lord Shiva this time, has finally shared the trailer. It’s all set to clash at the box-office with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 on August 11.
Sunny Deol on the clash
During the Independence Day weekend, cinegoers will have a double treat as Sunny Deol & Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 to will lock horns with Akshay Kumar & Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2. While trade experts are expecting this clash to work wonders at the box office, Sunny shared his opinion on two biggies locking horns at the ticket windows.
In a recent interview with TOI, the Ghatak star said, “Gadar did Rs 100 crore plus (at the box office), while Lagaan did much lesser. I don’t understand why people compare – whether it’s from the business or likeability point. Gadar didn’t have the perception, people thought it is this masala film, yeh purani type ki picture hai, purane type ke gaane hai (People thought Gadar is old sort of film with old songs). On the other hand, people thought Lagaan was classic, etc. The so-called people who talk about films had run down Gadar completely.
He added, “What I am trying to say is that jo film zyada acchi hoti hai phir bhi aap usko doosre films ke barabari mein le aatey ho. Jis cheez ki barabari nahin hai, mat karo (Why must people compare a good film with others. Films that have no comparison should not be pitted against each other).”
