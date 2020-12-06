Saif Ali Khan issues apology for saying his upcoming film Adipurush will humanise Raavan

'Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions,' said Saif Ali Khan in a statement.

Saif Ali Khan has issued an apology and explained that he would like to withdraw the recent remarks he had made about Raavan with regard to his upcoming film. The actor will be playing Lankesh in Adipurush, a screen adaptation of Ramayana, directed by Om Raut.

"I’ve been made aware that one of my statements during an interview, has caused a controversy and hurt people’s sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement. Lord Ram has always been the symbol of righteousness a heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions," said the actor.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Khan had spoken about his role and said the story humanises Raavan and justifies his abduction of Sita.

Touted to be a story of the “good over evil”, Adipurush is going to be presented in 3-D. It has been bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. Telugu actor Prabhas will play the lead role in the multilingual period saga that is slated to go on floors in January 2021.

Adipurush will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on 11 August, 2022. With Independence Day on Monday that year, Adipurush is expected to get whopping five-day extended opening weekend window.