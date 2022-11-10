Currently living happily ever after, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never leave an opportunity to dish out some major couple goals, whenever in public. But before finding solace in each other’s arms, both Priyanka and Nick dated different people and have a fair share of past relationships. Apart from American singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus, Nick has been in a serious relationship with Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo, whom he dated from 2013 to 2015. While their abrupt breakup was subject to various discussions online, Olivia has finally opened up about what has happened between them. On the premiere episode of The Culpo Sisters, Olivia revealed she thought that the two were going to get married when Nick parted ways with her.

During the premiere of her new reality series The Culpo Sisters, which revolves around the lives of Olivia Culpo, Sophia Culpo, and Aurora Culpo, Olivia was asked to talk about her past relationship with Nick. Responding to the same, she initially hesitated and said that does she really have to talk about it? But then took the plunge and admitted that she dated Nick.

View this post on Instagram

According to a recent People report, Olivia revealed that she was in love with Nick when he left her. Not only this, but she also added that it was only for Nick that she moved to Los Angeles. However, she was left there with no help, when the two broke up. Olivia said, “I moved to LA with him. I had no brand, no money and I was in love. That was great right, but when he broke up with me, I was kind of left with no sense of identity.”

The American model continued, “My whole identity was in him, which is a very common story of a young person in love. I thought we were going to get married, I thought about all the things.” She continued by recalling the nights she was alone looking at the ceiling of her apartment, thinking how she would afford it all. Olivia added that she couldn’t afford groceries and her rent. Olivia claimed that moment to be “serious and pivotal for her” and added that it taught her not to give up.

For those who don’t know, Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in December 2018. The couple welcomed their first child Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy, this year in January.

