As controversy refuses to die down around Will Smith, an old interview of Jaden Smith has resurfaced, where the young rapper opened up about being raised by his famous parents. The son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith appeared on Big Boy TV in 2018 to talk about his childhood, his famous parents and his interest in music.

Jaden Smith has added that he was always inspired by his parents, and they, in turn, taught him that anything was achievable. "My parents always told me that I could fly. My parents told me that I could dig a hole to the next side of the earth," Smith said, adding that when he would ask them if he could do something, “they would always say yes.” Watch the clip here:

The rapper and actor opened up on how seeing Jada and Will Smith at work inspired him. Jaden Smith narrated that his parents would have meetings about their projects and let him sit there and see them talking and debating with everyone about "numbers" and "all of this crazy stuff." He also stated that he was grateful to have spent his childhood around adults more than kids his age.

Jaden Smith also revealed that before he developed his interest in music, his parent never pressurised him to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. He mentioned that seeing how deep his family is rooted in culture and hip-hop does put pressure on him, and his parents made him aware of how people might have high expectations of him due to his high-profile family.

Talking about his own musical journey, Jaden Smith stated that while people have not heard his music till not, he has been working on it for years. He added that all his mistakes and everything he had to figure out during the journey has helped him pave his own path.

Several people have mocked the resurfaced interview and Smith's confession of being happy while growing around adults rather than children. However, the rapper seemed unaffected by the mockery when he opened for Justin Bieber's Justice world tour recently.

