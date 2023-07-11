Akshay Kumar shared the teaser of his new film Oh My God 2 that stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam along with the actor himself, Paresh Rawal may be missing from action but is one of the producers this time around. The theme of the sequel is reportedly education.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The much-awaited Oh My God 2 will release on August 11 and clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar-2.

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Tripathi spoke about his craft and said, “Nothing (laugh). Just plain, simple hard work and I include my life experiences in my craft. I try to make my work as relatable as possible. I first put in all my effort in understanding the script. I believe I need to understand the script so that the audience can understand what I am trying to convey.”

How do you keep reinventing yourself with each project?

Becoming an actor requires preparation. Like in 1995, I started my acting journey. To become an actor is a long journey which takes at least 15 to 20 years. But preparation for a character in a film or a show takes just two to three months. I believe I had a very long and strong foundation for becoming an actor. I have done stage plays, folk art and all other forms of acting which helped me in becoming an actor today. I think the lessons from life helped me in my journey.