Odiyan crosses 6 million within 8 days of its release in India and makes history.

After the record-breaking success of RRR, India's no. 1 content library Pen Movies secures the rights of Odiyan, a fantasy drama directed by V. A. Shrikumar and starring Mohanlal, Prakash Raj and Manju Warrier. Released on 14 December 2018, the multi-starrer was a colossal success at the box office and within a week of its recent streaming on YouTube, it has garnered over 6 million views making it one of the fastest watched Malayalam films on the platform.

The Shrikumar film centres around Manikyan, a notorious shape-shifter who returns to his village after a 15-year exile, causing much discomfort among the people, particularly Ravunni Nair, who holds a personal grudge against him. What remains to be seen is how much money the banner invests in the remake of the Mohanlal film.

Filmmaker V A Shrikumar says, “Odiyan remains one of the most special films of my career as a director. I'm excited that Pen Movies has secured the rights to the film that has struck a chord with the audience in theatres and across streaming platforms. I'm assured that the banner will do complete justice to the scale of the movie and render it in a manner that aligns with its creative endeavour.”

Odiyan witnessed power-packed performances by celebrated actors and it would be interesting to know the actors who will be cast in the upcoming adaptation.

