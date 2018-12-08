Odiyan: Mohanlal's big-buget fantasy thriller will be the biggest Malayalam film in Kerala with nearly 400 screens

Mohanlal’s big budget eagerly awaited Odiyan has been given a 'U' certificate and is getting ready for a worldwide release on 14 December. The film is said to be the first Malayalam film dubbed in Tamil and Telugu to have a simultaneous release worldwide.

Odiyan is a fantasy thriller directed by ad filmmaker VA Shreekumar, and has Manju Warrier and Prakash Raj in key roles. Shreekumar, the director of the film, has based the film on a script written by Harikrishnan. The film is produced by leading producer Antony Perumbavoor under his Aashirwad Cinemas banner.



Odiyan is based on the mythological ancient belief that humans can metamorphose into other animals by means of shape shifting. The film is said to be based on North Malabar folklore of the Odiyan tribe of black magicians who can take animal shape and terrorise people. It is said to be laced with action and adventure. The film was shot over a year and took 145 days to complete. The post-production also took time as Odiyan is heavy on VFX and special effects.



Director Shreekumar says, “I grew up hearing Odiyan stories and how they were the first quotation gang or hired thugs who went disguised as animals in the night to attack their enemies. You can call it a fantasy magical thriller with all commercial elements packed together with some stunning visuals and special effects. Mohanlal plays Manickam, the greatest and last Odiyan that ever lived. He is extraordinary, along with Prakash Raj, who plays a pivotal role, and Manju Warrier.” In fact Mohanlal knocked off 18 kilos to play the young Manickam in the film.



The film has music by National Award winner Jayachandran. Two songs have already been released, including a song sung by Mohanlal, which has become a chartbuster. The background score of the film, including the theme music, has been done by Tamil music director Sam CS, using old musical instruments from Kerala.



One of the highlights of Odiyan would be the action scenes choreographed by National Award winning action director Peter Hein. The film will have a 15-minute long action scene featuring Mohanlal, which was shot over a week using special techniques. Another surprise is that Mammootty has dubbed for the film. His baritone voice will narrate the story via a voice-over and probably be used in character introduction.



Odiyan will have the biggest release for a Malayalam film in Kerala, with release in nearly 400 out of the 600 screens in its opening week. It beats the record of Nivin Pauly’s Kayamkulam Kochunni, of 350 screens, but not anyway near the 412 screens booked by Tamil film 2.0. All eyes are on Odiyan as it clashes with four other Malayalam films releasing this Christmas.

Updated Date: Dec 08, 2018 10:40 AM