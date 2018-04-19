October box office collection: Varun Dhawan-starrer rakes in Rs 28 crore in six days of release

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu-starrer October, which has been getting rave reviews from the audience and critics alike, is holding firm at the box office. The Shoojit Sircar-directed emotional drama, has raked in Rs 2.43 crore on its sixth day of release. The film's six-day gross now stands at Rs 27.99 crore, declaring the film's success.

#October Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 7.74 cr, Mon 2.70 cr, Tue 2.61 cr, Wed 2.43 cr. Total: ₹ 27.99 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 19, 2018

Although October had a slow start on the opening day, it picked up well in multiplexes and metropolitan cities on the following days. The film has consistently fetched Rs 2 crore on all weekdays since its release, hinting at a continuing upward trend.

Dhawan's performance seems to have truly stood out in the film, that has been written by Juhi Chaturvedi. The film revolves around Dan (played by Dhawan) a hotel management trainee, who is unable to come to terms with the accident of his friend Shiuli (Sandhu). The storyline of the film has been described as an 'experience' by several critics, because it manages to convey more in very less words. October released on 13 April.

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2018 15:56 PM