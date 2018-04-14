October day 1 box-office collection: Shoojit Sircar-Varun Dhawan's film mints Rs 5 cr on opening day

Shoojit Sircar's film October opened in theatres on 13 April. The film has garnered majorly positive reviews; some critics lauded the film's story for being 'utterly relatable', some cheered for the performances of the actors.

Read: Anna MM Vetticad's October review for Firstpost here

At the preview screenings, the film got a thumbs up unanimously from various members of the film fraternity, starting from Dhawan's debut director Karan Johar, to Amitabh Bachchan. Now, the film has also managed to make decent money on its opening day; it has minted around Rs 5.04 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed the day 1 collection of this Varun Dhawan-Banita Sandhu-starrer:

#October has a slow start... Biz will have to witness miraculous growth over the weekend + maintain a strong trend on weekdays to leave a mark... Word of mouth is extremely mixed... Fri ₹ 5.04 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 14, 2018

While Dhawan was seen in an unglamorous, non-filmy role after his acclaimed film Badlapur, debutante Banita Sandhu was praised for her composure and overall demeanour in what is called a film that needs to be felt rather than merely watched.

Shoojit Sircar's previous collaborations with writer Juhi Chaturvedi — Vicky Donor (2012), Piku (2015) and Pink (2016) — have been able to attain both critical and commercial acclaim. It is also expected that October will perform better at the box-office (remember Varun Dhawan has a 100 percent track record at the ticket counters) as the days pass with mostly average-to-positive word of mouth.

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2018 12:08 PM