Among Netflix’s upcoming biggies, Richard Armitage & Charlie Murphy’s mini-series Obsession is among the highly-anticipated ones. Releasing on 13 April, the four-part mini-series is written by Morgan Lloyd-Malcolm & inspired by Josephine Hart’s 1991 novel Damage.

The erotic drama narrates the story of a secret relationship between a top surgeon (Richard Armitage) and his son’s fiance Anna (Charlie Murphy). While initially, it starts with a flirtatious equation, the duo soon develops a passionate relationship, which is surrounded by mystery, solid turns & a dose of sex scenes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie (@charliemurphyactress)

Talking about the project, Malcolm recently said in an interview with Stylist, “I loved the book, which is an amazing page-turning, erotic thriller, but it was written entirely from a man’s point of view. “Anna, his lover, is portrayed as a kind of vamp who comes into the family, blows everything up, and then disappears. Her primary function is to serve the purpose of what the male lead needs.

You’ve never seen daddy issues like this… ❤️‍🔥 The tense, erotic thriller starring @RCArmitage and @CharlieBMurphy comes to Netflix 13 April. #ObsessionNetflix pic.twitter.com/NU5rPutWBz — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 29, 2023

“I said, ‘If I’m going to do this, I want to make sure I dig into Anna and why she behaves in the way she does.’ I wanted to try and understand the characters in the story — and especially Anna — in a way that wasn’t just two-dimensional.”

Apart from Richard Armitage & Charlie Murphy, the erotic drama also features Indira Varma, Celine Arden, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Sonera Angel, Victor Pontecorvo, Kerim Hassan, Gregg Barnett, Isla Jackson Ritchie, Francesca Knight and others. The show is directed by Louis Malle.

