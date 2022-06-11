Nushrratt Bharuccha's parents shower love and praises on the actress for her performance in Janhit Mein Jaari.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Janhit Mein Jaari, which released yesterday, has been garnering a decent response from the audience. Meanwhile, the film had a special screening on Thursday, which was attended by the parents of the lead actress.

Post the screening was over, Nushrartt’s parents got teary-eyed and the entire Bharuccha family shared a very intimate moment. Her parents could be seen swell and proud of their daughter’s success. Talking about the same, her father says “I saw a lovely actress on screen, I didn't believe that was my daughter”. While her mother added, “It was really really good and I am so proud of her. God bless her and I hope she sees more and more success in her life”.



Yesterday, Chhorii director Vishal Furia also showered praises on Nushratt and movie as he took to his insta-story and said, "You are scaling newer heights and conquering newer horizons, my dear @nushrrattbharuccha... To convey such poignant message while, while making the audience laugh. Striking the right balance is not an easy task. Totally loved the film. You are the best."

Directed by debutant Jai Bantu Singh, the film also stars Anud Singh Dhaka, Vijay Raaz, Tinu Anand and Paritosh Tripathi in pivotal roles. It is produced by Vinod Bhanushali under his banner Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP.

On the work front, Nushrratt will be next seen in Akshay Kumar, Diana Penty and Emraan Hashmi's Selfiee, followed by Ram Setu alongside Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Satyadev Kancharana and a pan India film with Bellamkonda Srinivas.

