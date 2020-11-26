Nushrratt Bharuccha's Chhorii, Hindi remake of Marathi horror film Lapachhapi, begins shoot in Madhya Pradesh

Nushrratt Bharuccha's Chhori, also helmed by Lapachhapi director Vishal Furia, will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule.

Nushrratt Bharuccha has started shooting for her next film Chhorii in Madhya Pradesh. Chhorii is a horror film and is a remake of the Marathi film Lapachhapi helmed by Vishal Furia.

The Hindi remake, Chhorii, is also directed by Furia and is being produced by Crypt TV, Abundantia and T-Series. Chhorii will entirely be shot in Madhya Pradesh.

In the pictures, the team is seen wearing PPE kits during the Mahurat puja which is being performed before the start of shooting.

Check out the pictures here

NUSHRRATT BHARUCCHA IN HORROR FILM... Horror film #Chhorii - starring #NushrrattBharuccha - commenced start-to-finish shoot in #MadhyaPradesh today... Remake of #Marathi film #Lapachhapi... Directed by Vishal Furia... Produced by Crypt TV, Abundantia and Tseries. pic.twitter.com/G1NzZhfx6n — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 25, 2020

According to a report by The Times of India, the entire cast and crew of the film will be across Madhya Pradesh all through December for the shooting.

Chhorii also stars Mita Vasisht, Rajesh Jais and Saurabh Goyal in lead roles. The original Marathi film was released in 2017.

A report by NDTV said that the final schedule of the film will be shot in Mumbai.

The film is being shot at live locations in the interiors of Madhya Pradesh including dense sugarcane fields and rustic villages to add to the overall macabre feel in the film. A set has also been made to recreate typical village dwellings.

Since the filming of Chhorii is taking place amid the COVID-19 pandemic all precautions will be taken by the cast and crew to mitigate the risk. There will be frequent sanitisation and temperature check of all present on the set.

Apart from Chhorii, Nushrratt Bharuccha along with Pavail Gulati will be seen in Omung Kumar's upcoming directorial titled Janhit Mein Jaari. The shooting of the film will start in March 2021.