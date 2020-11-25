Nushrratt Bharuccha, Pavail Gulati cast in Omung Kumar's Janhit Mein Jaari, written, produced by Raaj Shaandilyaa
The news of the film was announced by Mary Kom, who was the subject of Omung Kumar's 2014 biopic.
Nushrratt Bharuccha and Pavail Gulati have been cast in Omung Kumar's upcoming directorial titled Janhit Mein Jaari.
Billed to be a quirky comedy, the film has been penned by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the director of Dream Girl.
Mary Kom, who was the subject of the Omung Kumar biopic starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the titular role, took to her social media to announce the news.
Check out her tweet here
Ek womaniya sab pe bhaari... ye soochna hai #JanhitMeinJaari!
I'm looking forward to this film, it's such an interesting concept. @Nushrratt@pavailkgulati@OmungKumar@writerraj@vklahoti@SonaliSinghSSS@shradhabhay10@thinkinkpiczpic.twitter.com/6fusVT7f6o
— Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) November 25, 2020
The film will go on floors in March next year. While no specific release date has been shared yet, it is supposed to hit theatres in 2021.
RAAJ SHAANDILYAA TURNS PRODUCER... #RaajShaandilyaa - who directed the hugely successful #DreamGirl - turns producer... Signs #NushrrattBharuccha and #PavailGulati for his first production, a quirky comedy... Titled #JanhitMeinJaari... Directed by #OmungKumar.
contd... pic.twitter.com/dxdziZsPnY
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 25, 2020
#JanhitMeinJaari is produced by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vimal K Lahoti, Bunty Raghav and Shradha Chandavarkar... Filming commences March 2021... 2021 release.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 25, 2020
Shaandilyaa has also turned a producer with the movie and will back it along with Vimal K Lahoti, Bunty Raghav and Shradha Chandavarkar. The movie is presented by Thinkink Picturez in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment & Take 9 Entertainment.
Pavail Gulati was last seen in Taapsee Pannu's Thappad. This is the first time Gulati will collaborate with Kumar and Shaandilyaa. Bharucha, on the other hand, worked with Shaandilyaa in Dream Girl, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Sana Khan, actor and former Bigg Boss contestant, marries Anas Sayed in Surat
In October, Sana Khan, who has played supporting roles in several Bollywood films, announced her exit from the entertainment industry.
Indoo Ki Jawani, Kiara Advani's coming-of-age comedy, to release in theatres on 11 December
Directed by Abir Sengupta, Indoo Ki Jawani also stars Student of the Year 2 breakout star Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua.
Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri partner with Airbnb, offer stay in New Delhi home as part of contest
The winner of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's contest with Airbnb will get a chance to spend a day in the actor's New Delhi home.