The actress shared a video with fans from the location of her next film and wrote- 'This Friendships Day, trying to be friends with ACTION.'

Nushrratt Bharuccha recently informed her fans about the intense action sequence she is shooting for her upcoming project in Hyderabad. Now the actress is here with a video capturing major glimpses of her tough action sequence.

Taking to her social media, Nushrratt shared a video where she can be seen performing an intense action scene, and her struggle in doing it. The actress can be seen having a tough time with all the rashes all over her body while she is also seen having fun on the set. She wrote the caption- "This Friendships Day, trying to be friends with ACTION. Hope your Sunday was better than Mine!"

Having collected immense love from the audience for her brilliant performance in content-based films like Chhalaang and Chhorii, Nushrratt's performance in her recent release Janhit Mein Jaari was also immensely loved by the audience while the actress also credited with her potential to pull such a strong subject.

On the work front, Nushrratt will be next seen in Chhorii 2, Selfiee, and Ram Setu.

Talking of Chhorii 2, a source closed to the actress shared, "Nushrratt is super pumped to start to shoot for Chhorii 2. She is looking forward to meet her co-stars and recreating the world of 'Chhorii' with her director, Vishal Furia and also the new cast that he is looking for."

"The actress will go on to the film sets in November. She is currently prepping for Chhorii 2 and other upcoming projects. She is in Hyderabad for her film currently which is under wraps, followed by fulfilling other work commitments in Mumbai," it added.

