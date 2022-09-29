After sending her fans into a frenzy with her power-packed performance in Hurdang and making everyone laugh ear to ear with Janhit Mein Jaari, Nushrratt Bharuccha is all set to woo the audience with her next adventure actioner Ram Setu. Running on a tight schedule, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress is currently juggling between shoots of her multiple projects. While the actress is already jam-packed with all the movies that have been announced, she is also working on a project that is currently under wraps. To shoot her upcoming secretive project, Nushrratt jetted off to Uzbekistan for a month in August, and now as the actress is finally back in the tinsel town, the pet mom was welcomed by her two furballs. Taking it to the story of her official Instagram account, the actress dropped a series of pictures, wherein she can be seen cuddling and playing around with her cats.

For over one month, the actress has been filming for the upcoming project, and at the same time, Nushrratt has been hopping around remote locations in the Central Asian Nation. And courtesy to the social media that the actress was successfully keeping her fans and followers updated about her whereabouts. While it is obvious that she missed her cats, Nushrratt looked delighted as she held them around. Sharing the glance of their playtime, Nushrratt wrote in the caption, “Coming home this one after a month.”

In the picture, Nushrratt, donning her casual best can be seen lying on her couch holding Noah in her hand. The actress has shared the picture with Farhan Akhtar’s Tum Ho Toh song from Rock On playing in the background. In the next picture, Noah can be seen staring into the camera upside down, while Nushrratt is all smiles looking at her baby.

While posting the third picture, Nushrratt wrote in the caption, “And my Babbiiiiii,” and ended with a white heart emoticon. In the next selfies, Nushrratt can be seen sitting at her dining table, as she and her cat pose for the camera.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Nushrratt was last seen in Zee5’s comedy-drama Janhit Mein Jaari. Next, the actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming actioner Ram Setu on 25th October, which will also feature Jacqueline Fernandez and Akshay Kumar. Apart from this, Nushrratt will also be seen in Raj Mehta’s multi-starrer movie Selfiee, wherein she will be sharing screen space with Akshay, Emraan Hashmi, and Diana Penty.

