In conversation with actor Nushrratt Bharuccha on Janhit Mein Jaari, her journey in the entertainment industry and how women’s roles are changing in Indian cinema.

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha was recently seen playing the role of Manokamna, a condom saleswoman from Chanderi. In an interview with Firstpost, Nushrratt says that is a brilliant time for women in cinema, not only for the lead roles that are being offered to them. But also they are written in a much better manner. It’s not only about ‘the song and dance’ or ‘looking great’ or ‘being arm candy’ to the hero. The roles for women now are layered and complex. She believes that the beauty of the OTT platform is that the highlight is on ‘actors’ and not so much on the ‘stars’.

Excerpts from the interview:

Tell us about the preparation for the role of of Manokamna...

My preparation for the role was quite challenging, especially the dialogues. Scriptwriter Raaj Shaandilyaa had penned these really long dialogues which I had to deliver and it was quite difficult because I haven’t talked this fast in any of my films, but this character demanded it. Apart from that, since the film is based in a small town, I had to get the finer nuances correct; the walk, the mannerisms, the tone, all these tiny details went into my character.

How did the role come to you?

Janhit Mein Jaari is one of those films based on a one-liner idea narrated by Raaj Shaandilyaa. I knew I wanted to be a part of and play the lead role. I think the biggest USP of the film is the way in which it is told. The writing, the humour, the light-hearted conversations in which the biggest and most impactful things are told in the simplest of manner. But you process it easily and with a smile and it’s never preachy, heavy or intense but does the job and leaves its mark. I was on-board right from the very first moment I read the script.

Janhit Mein Jaari has a very strong message. Did you ever feel the pressure of responsibility?

Honestly, I didn’t feel the pressure or stress about the ‘largeness’ of the message. It is a socially relevant film but it’s also a light-hearted comedy. It’s funny and the goal was to tell this story and pass this message without making it very serious or agenda-like. That’s how I treated the film and my character and I’m glad that Janhit Mein Jaari has landed well with audiences and did what it set out to.

How is your character similar to the character you have played before?

The similarity is what I bring to the character from my experiences as an individual and not so much about the way it’s written. Though I would say the biggest similarity is that this character is just as fierce and strong as a few I have essayed in the past. I have played strong female characters in the past but the role in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which was bold, confident, strong and layered, is different from Janhit Mein Jaari’s Monokamna.

How has OTT changed your life?

OTT has changed everybody's life. With its onset, suddenly the audience has access to content from around the world – It's a massive exposure, it’s a great exchange of ideas and creativity and also a platform for ‘content’ to shine. ‘Chhorii’ was released on OTT and the response I received for it was overwhelming so I do consider OTT to be a great platform and one that will only grow bigger with every passing day.

On OTT being a democratic platform...

That’s the beauty of the OTT platform, where the highlight is on ‘actors’ and not so much on the ‘stars’. Every body’s performance is important, every talent recognized and acknowledged. And most importantly, the OTT platform doesn’t depend on big names to drive viewership that’s often seen with theatrical releases. A great film or a great show will get its due because there are many takers on OTT.

Women’s roles are changing in Indian cinema…

I can’t say this enough, but it’s a great time for women in cinema. Not only are women front lining many more films and shouldering them but you also have better written roles of women. It’s not about just ‘the song and dance’ or ‘looking great’ or ‘being arm candy’ but we actually have roles now where the story is all about this female character, the complexities, the coming-of-age thoughts – it’s just wonderful. Films like ‘Gehraiyaan’, ‘Jalsa’, ‘Gangubhai’ and ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ are all shining examples of this.

