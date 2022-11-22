Nushrratt Bharuccha bags the title of 'Most Memorable Performance' for Chhorii, says 'Ready for Chhorii 2 now'
The actress took to her social media expressing her happiness.
Nushrratt Bharuccha showcased her acting chops which earned her critical and commercial success for the social horror film of ‘Chhorii‘, recently won another accolade for her performance.
At the recent award show, Nushrratt bagged the title of the ‘Most Memorable Performance’ for Chhorii. While receiving the award, Nushrratt said, ““Thank you for. Chhorii for me is one of a kind. I dont know what to say. It has empowered me. It has made me a better actor, a better person. So to get an award for a film like that, that resonates so much, this means so much to me. I dont have words to say. I wish my team was here, my director and producer were here. Vishal sir, Vikram sir, Sikhaa, my co actors. I wish I could take the award with everybody because this Chhori wouldn’t have achieved anything without them. Honestly, they have guided me and taken me through everything. So thank you, really, for this platform, for this stage and for the audiences”
The actress took to her social media expressing her happiness. In the caption, she wrote, “Most Memorable Performance Chhorii!! Thank you @filmfareme for this honour! This one’s truly special! Time for Chhorii 2! #FFMEachievers2022 @abundantiaent @ivikramix @furia_vishal @shikhaarif.sharma @notjackdavis @tseriesfilms”.
View this post on Instagram
Chhorii is the remake of Furia’s 2017 Marathi film Lapachhapi, which revolves around a pregnant woman whose unborn child is targeted by evil spirits. The sequel will reportedly pick up the story of Bharuccha’s character Sakshi from where it left off in the first film and will bring back some key characters.
The movie will be produced by T-Series, Crypt TV and Abundantia Entertainment.
Bharuccha was most recently seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu. Her next appearance will be in Selfiee, alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi.
