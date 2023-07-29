Nupur Sanon replies to a user who called her and her sister Kriti Sanon 'flop actresses'
Nupur had taken to her Instagram account to wish her sister Kriti Sanon on her birthday when this comment came up
Kriti Sanon recently celebrated her 33rd birthday and on the occasion, her sister Nupur Sanon shared a post for her. However, one comment on the post by a user called both of them ‘flop actresses’. Reacting to the same, Nupur wrote- “And still you’re following us.”Nupur was recently seen in the web show Pop Kaun?
Kriti Sanon on her journey
Recently, Kriti opened up about her journey at a talk show in Indore, where, when asked about what keeps her grounded, she said, “Family and having some real people, real set of friends- whose behaviour towards you doesn’t get affected by the ups and downs of your life. The ones who appreciated you selflessly. The one’s who are genuinely standing for you, to love and support you. That’s it- this is everything. Hence it is very important to have such people in your life. It also keeps me grounded. It is one of the reasons why I am still the that same girl from within that has come from Delhi’s Patpatganj and that part of me has not changed.”
Kriti’s inspiring journey, where she has grown from strength to strength and believed in herself, is such that has made an icon to look upto for the youth. Very few people from her ecosystem can boast of it.
Reflecting on her journey and being called an inspiration, Kriti said, “If as an actor I can make them smile, if I can entertain people.. that’s all. If I can inspire someone who’s thinking if she could become an actor and if she/he has that second thought crossing their mind- I just want to say that if I can do it, then anyone and everyone can do it.”
