Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's pan-India action-thriller will go on floors in April 2023. The film is tentatively titled NTR 31.

The 'Young Tiger' of Tollywood Jr NTR, who is fondly called as 'man of masses' by his fans, is celebrating his 39th birthday today. The actor has garnered a pan-India fan following with the monstrous success of RRR and on his special day, the makers of his next have dropped the first look of his next tentatively titled NTR 31 (also pan-India).

Talking about the poster, Jr NTR's powerful and intense avatar looks intriguing and promises to be a blockbuster at the box office. The action-thriller marks the first-time collaboration between Tarak with director Prashanth Neel, who is known for helming the KGF franchise.

Sharing the first look of Jr NTR on social media, the makers wrote, "The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood! His soil His reign...But definitely not his blood. #NTR31 @tarak9999 @prashanth_neel @MythriOfficial."

Produced under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, the film will go on floors in April 2o23. The makers are yet to announce the leading lady of this massive film.

Earlier on the eve of actor's 39th birthday, Jr NTR gave a special treat to his fans by dropping the motion poster of NTR 30 with director Koratala Siva. In the clip, the actor delivered a powerful dialogue as he said, "Sometimes the valour doesn't understand that it should not go out of its depths. And at times the fear should know that the time has come to stop it. I am coming."

