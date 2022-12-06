'Now & forever', writes Hansika Motwani as she shares her wedding pictures; Esha Gupta, Mandira Bedi are all hearts

Actress Hansika Motwani recently got married to the love of her life, Sohael Khaturiya on 4 December, Sunday at a private ceremony in Jaipur. While several pictures from her royal wedding went viral on social media, the actress was yet to share some official photos with her fans on social media. Finally treating her fans to some beautiful pictures, Hansika on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from the grand wedding. Adding a sweet caption that reads “Now & Forever” with her wedding date, Hansika shared three pictures, each one from a ritual of her wedding.

Earlier this morning, Hansika shared the photos and fans couldn’t keep calm. As we take a look at the photos, while the first one seems to be from the ‘pheras’, the second photo shows Sohael putting ‘sindoor’ on Hansika’s forehead.

Furthermore, the third photo shows the couple happily posing in a candid moment.

Check:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)



While the pictures display their love and happiness, the couple looks perfectly adorable. Hansika was looking elegant and beautiful in a royal red-coloured lehenga teamed up with ‘chooda’ and kundan jewellery, while Sohael dressed up in an all-ivory sherwani.

The wedding was held in a traditional manner at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur with close friends and family members in attendance.

As soon as the photos were shared, many of Hansika’s friends and colleagues from the industry showered with congratulatory messages. While actor Karan Tacker wrote, “Hey! Congratulations!”, Bollywood actress Esha Gupta also dropped a congratulatory message.

“Congratulations to both of you”, wrote Mandira Bedi. Actress Sonal Chauhan also greeted the couple and wrote, “Many many congratulations to the both of you. Happiness always.”

About Hansika and Sohael’s wedding

Almost a month back, Hansika shared pictures of a romantic proposal in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris following which her wedding festivities kicked off. While the celebrations began with a Mata Ki Chowki, it was followed up with a Mehendi, sangeet, and a pre-wedding party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)



Hansika also shared a video from her bachelorette party on Instagram. Soon after the wedding, the actress took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of her hands adorned with chooda, bridal mehendi, and a big diamond ring.

Notably, the couple’s lovable pictures left the internet swooning with their love.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.