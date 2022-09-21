Salman Khan has been hosting the reality show Bigg Boss for the last 12 years. He began hosting the show from 2010, season four till season 13 last year. His connect with the viewers and contestants has done magic to the show and its popularity. And his fee structure has only seen a raise as seasons have passed by.

For this season, it was being reported that he would be paid a jaw-dropping Rs 1050 crore for the entire season. But a report by Mid-day now suggests the actor’s fee could be lesser than the last season as the expectations felt a little short. The beloved Bhai of Bollywood is rather taking a pay cut this season and is likely to be paid around Rs 43 crore per episode. The final list of contestants is yet to be out.

It would be interesting to discuss in detail the curious case of Salman Khan, on the professional front at least. He has given historic blockbusters and humongous money spinners in his 34-year career. Right from Maine Pyar Kiyato Hum Aapke Hain Koun to Saajan to Hum Saath Saath Hain, he was the lovable, little loutish leading man of the yore. Personal turmoil took a massive toll on professional choices that led to a slump. With Tere Naam in 2003, Bhai was back on track.

The choices between 2004 and 2008 oscillated between successful and silly, until a certain festival was bestowed on his fluctuating film choices, Eid. Prabhu Deva made Wanted in 2009, which gave Khan a new lease of life. If Wanted was a drop in the ocean, Dabangg could be an entire rainfall in Salman Khan’s career, which has always been driven by unpredictability. This was his second Eid release in a row and still remains one of the most refreshing choices of characters he’s made.

