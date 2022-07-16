While the post did not mention IPL founder Lalit Modi, the clarification comes just hours after the businessman took to social media and announced their relationship.

Sushmita Sen has broken her silence over her relationship with Lalit Modi. The Aarya actor took to social media and wrote that she was “in a happy place”.

Sharing a photo with her daughters, the Bong beauty wrote, “I am in a happy place!!!❤️NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!!”

Check her post here:

While the post did not mention IPL founder Lalit Modi, the clarification comes just hours after the businessman took to social media and announced their relationship. Posting some cosy pictures of the couple, Modi wrote “Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon”. He later clarified that the couple was dating and not married, adding that it “will happen one day”. Check his post here:

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

The news broke the internet with celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Shilpa Shetty and Anaita Shroff Adajania reacting to it.

Sen was earlier in a relationship with Rohman Shawl. The couple broke up last year and continue to stay friends. In an interview to Pinkvilla, Shawl shared his view on the actor’s latest relationship. “Let’s be happy for them na. Love is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it!” he said.

As for Lalit Modi, he was married to Minal Modi, who passed away from cancer in 2018. According to a report in the Times of India, Sushmita Sen had known Minal Modi personally and would often watch IPL matches together with her and Lalit Modi.

The former IPL chairman fled to London in 2010 amid investigations about money-laundering and tax evasion and continues to reside there.

