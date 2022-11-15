He strangled her to death, then chopped her body into 35 pieces, and scattered them in Delhi’s Mehrauli forest area over 18 days. This episode, filled with cold-blooded vengeance and vendetta, can send a shiver down your spine just by reading the content. He actually planned and pulled it off. The He in question is Aftab Amin Poonawala, a 28-year old lover and his she was a girl named Shraddha Walkar. Their love story had parental conflict, eloping, a live-in-relationship, fights, and one brutal murder.

According to reports in the media, the man purchased a new 300-litre fridge to store the body parts. And over the next 18 days, he would step out of the house in the wee hours of the morning, around 2 am, to dispose of one chopped part at a time in the Mehrauli forest area. A report by NDTV also suggests he was inspired by the show Dexter for this hideous and barbaric murder.

But this isn’t the first time art has incorrectly inspired real life crimes. Here are the instances, both in India and abroad:

American Psycho

In 2004, a man named Michael Hernandez stabbed his middle-school classmate to death and he admitted that his actions were inspired by ‘The Silence of the Lambs‘ and ‘American Psycho‘. He believed that God granted him special powers and had completely agreed with his choice to murder his classmates. He was convicted of first-degree murder in 2008 after he was discovered with the evidence linking him to the crime.

Darr

Remember Darr? Of course, Shah Rukh Khan’s chilling stammer is for the ages. Remember Dipti Sarna’s abduction case? It happened in 2016 when her lover Devendra made an elaborate plan to abduct her to get married to her. The man in question has been a habitual offender with more than 20 cases lodged against him. Devendra said that he took inspiration from1993’s Bollywood film Darr, where he carefully planned the woman he loved’s abduction with the help of his friends, but none of them knew what he was up to. All the details were revealed by the SSP of Ghaziabad, Dharmendra Singh.

Special 26

In this case, a film was inspired by a real life incident which then inspired a real life incident. A bunch of crooks posed as CBI officers and looted a jewelry store in the 80’s in Bombay. Neeraj Pandey made Special 26 out of this fascinating story. And this fascinating story of the film inspired a bunch of robbers in Hyderabad, where they robbed 40 kilos of gold. First one of them dressed as a traffic cop went inside and said officers from the CBI have arrived. Then another one posing as a CBI official said they were there for a search after receiving information that people were converting black money into gold post demonetisation,” Cyberabad CP Sandeep Shandilya said.

Bunty Aur Babli (2005)

Of course, selling the Taj Mahal is too far-fetched even for a YRF film. But yes, conning people for quick bucks and gratification has happened for real. A man and a woman looted, conned, and even attempted murders for money, the name of the guy was Jagjeet. They both were later arrested, reported Times of India.

Shootout At Lokhandwala

Kunwar Raghvendra Pratap Singh, incharge of Women’s Power Line 1090, once narrated an incident to the Times of India about a boy who was inspired by the character of Vivek Oberoi’s Maya Dolas. A bunch of students kidnapped a 15-year old boy, demanded Rs. 50,000 ransom from his father, and brutally murdered the victim later. The main accused confessed of being inspired by Oberoi’s mannerisms and performance.

