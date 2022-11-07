Known ‘kebab girl’, actress Huma Qureshi believes that OTT has completely changed her life. Till a few years back she was just trying to figure out what kind of actor she wanted to be. So, whether it was a Maharani or a Leila, now she is happy with the kind of roles that she is getting and the fact that viewers love her craft. For her role in Double XL, it took her three months to put on twenty kg and a year to lose it.

Huma was once told by a reviewer, “Huma Qureshi is a lovely actress, but perhaps she is five kg heaver to be a mainstream heroine.” But now Huma has come a long way and has built her career from scratch with no real assistance. Coming from the hospitality background and not knowing anybody in Bollywood, she has made a place for herself in the industry.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

How did the idea of Double XL originate?

The film originated in my house practically in my living room. Sonakshi Sinha was also there and we were all hanging out together and talking about the post COVID weight gain and thinking that now assignments are going to start so we need to get fit. To which the director of Double XL said that now you girls should do this film Double XL and we just agreed to it because this was something that we could relate to.

How much do you relate to the character played by you in Double XL?

I have always been at the receiving end of this kind of commentary my whole life especially as an actress. I remember it was my second film when a review was written about me that Huma Qureshi is a lovely actress, but perhaps she is five kg heaver to be a mainstream heroine and for somebody who is trying to build a career from scratch in Bollywood with no really help, assistant or support to hear that right at the beginning of the career is very disheartening. And whether it is the fashion bloggers or the fashion police, they just throw these words very casually. It is a very toxic environment when it comes to the way we describe female bodies.

I in a sense by doing this film wanted to reclaim my body back for myself and shift the narrative. The film talks about how you are gorgeous in every size and it is cathartic. I had to put on twenty kilos for my part, which is for a person who has been told that you are a big girl for my whole life, so I told myself that I am not a big girl, but I am a beautiful girl. I am going to put on twenty kilos and do this part and for the character that I am playing. I did this role not just for myself, but for every other girl who has been told her entire life that she needs to lose weight.

You are called the kebab girl. Tell us about your love affair with food.

My family is in the hospitality industry. It’s been 45 years since my father has been running Saleem’s. Again, he is a self-made man when he started this restaurant on his own when it was just a hole in the wall. I have literally seen my father starting this restaurant with just one person to help him. And now he has built up a kebab empire which has six chains all across Delhi NCR. I have seen my family with no money coming to see money and that happened because my father was always working. My father did well in the hospitality business, firstly because his food is great, but most importantly the kind of person he is. He is extremely social and friendly.

Food is not just about consuming; it is about making memories. So, what is the best food memory that you have?

For me food is about memory, culture, and relationships. So, when you go to someone’s house and eat a meal cooked for the family, you just get to know more about them which you can never translate or describe in words. When someone says, my mother made this for you or my grandmother made this for you; that food creates a very special connection.

Eid in my house was a very special occasion when my mother used to cook and we used to have a running lunch. And this running lunch was on throughout and even at 5pm in the evening you were getting lunch. I love the fact that people look forward to coming to my house for a meal.

How the concept of cinema is changing and how OTT has played a very important role in it?

OTT has completely changed my life. Till a few years back I was just trying to figure out what kind of actor I wanted to be. So, whether it was a Maharani or a Leila, I was happy with the kind of roles that I was getting and the fact that the audience loved my craft. It gave me and filmmakers and producers that I can carry the responsibility of a show on my shoulders.

But I enjoy the theatrical experience and the community viewership. I also enjoy sitting at home and watching a nice series at my own pace. This month itself I have had Double XL and now Monica, O my Darling will be out on Netflix.

What is your message to those who are trying to accept their body?

It is about accepting yourself in every size. We attach a person’s value to a number on the scale. I am just saying feel gorgeous in every size and just love yourself. Like my role in Double XL, my character aspires to be a sports commentator, but she cannot be because she is overweight. So, she says I really know the game, so please ask me anything about the game. Why should anybody be in front of the camera, when they don’t know anything about cricket, but only because they look hot in a dress.

