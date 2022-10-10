The seasoned actor of Bollywood Gajraj Rao has worked across multiple platforms from cinema to OTT and has won many accolades. He was recently seen in Madhuri Dixit starrer Maja Ma. However, as an actor, he is always looking for a new challenge and Zee Theatre’s teleplay Gunehgaar offered him a perfect opportunity to play a very unusual role. He says the psychological thriller weaved around three protagonists really stirred his interest and adds, “I always find it refreshing to work in stories where the characters are a bit unpredictable and defy stereotypes. I also found the premise of the project to be very compelling as it is packed with suspense and has a stunning ending.”

In Gunehgaar, Gajraj Rao plays a man with a mysterious past and a shocking secret that he doesn’t share till the very end. Working in teleplay was also a new experience for him and he says, “Theatre and cinema may be two very different mediums but when you blend them, you get a very unusual format. Working with director Akarsh Khurana was also very interesting as he understands films and theatre equally well.” He believes that the digital platform for plays will give a wider audience. He was recently seen in Madhuri Dixit starrer Maja Ma.

Excerpts from the interview:

How much are digital plays catching up?

Teleplays are a way to encourage, archive, and preserve the best of theatre and over the last few years, Zee Theatre has been doing a commendable job to mainstream theatrical content and expanding its reach. This format is not only increasing the mass awareness about good plays but also making theatre accessible to people who may not be able to see stage shows in their hometowns. The kind of theatrical infrastructure that cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chandigarh have, may not be available in many towns so this format is a really wonderful concept for both theatre exponents and the audience.

What was the preparations for Gunehgaar like?

For the past few years I have only played happy-go-lucky, family-oriented characters so it was exciting to return to the crime genre after a long time. For an actor, an engrossing, interesting script is the main draw and when I read Gunehgaar for the first time, I instantly decided to say ‘yes.’ This kind of instant clarity is a rare thing and I usually take my time to decide whether I want to do a role or not. This was one instance when I knew I had to do this teleplay and could not let this opportunity pass me by. This is a very engaging story and my co-actors Sumeet Vyas and Shweta were great to work with as well. We met for table readings and rehearsals and it was a very collaborative experience. Our director Akarsh Khurana has deep roots in cinema and theatre and has a very strong command on both mediums so working with him made it very easy for me to slip into my character.

What are the advantages of digital plays?

I believe everyone should explore theatre and there is even research to prove that exposure to theatre in schools is very good for the overall development of children. Unfortunately, though, a very large segment of our population is not aware of the power and beauty of theatre and I am hoping that after seeing teleplays they will become interested in live performances and then enjoy the stillness and poise with which theatre tells stories. They may even end up encouraging their friends and family members to watch live performances and that would be great for the growth and popularity of theatre.

Are digital plays the future like the way OTT has become the future of entertainment?

I can see a growing interest in teleplays and with more and more people tuning in to watch them, the future I would say is very bright for this very interesting format.

