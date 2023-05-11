Not just Anushka Sharma, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is also making her debut at Cannes Film Festival 2023. More details about the same are awaited. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Samrat Prithviraj last year opposite Akshay Kumar and will now be seen with John Abraham in Tehran.

Also, a few months ago, the studio announced an untitled film starring Varun Tej, an action drama that celebrates the might of India, inspired by true events and mounted to be India’s biggest Airforce Action Film.

The Telugu-Hindi drama created a stir amongst the cine-goers when the makers introduced Varun Tej’s character as an Indian Air Force pilot with an interesting video. Well, taking the film a notch higher, Sony Pictures International Productions has now announced the onboarding of Manushi Chhillar with yet another unique announcement video.

Chhillar will be seen portraying the role of a radar officer. Talking about the role, which requires intense preparation, Manushi says, ” I am elated to be a part of this incredible spectacle filled with action and working with Sony Pictures International Productions and Renaissance Pictures. I am grateful to my director, Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, for trusting in me, and I am excited to know the life and journey of the officers in the Indian Air Force. It is an exciting beginning to sharing screen space with Varun Tej.”

Coming to Anushka, the actor who is the face of a global skincare and cosmetics brand, is set for her Cannes debut where she will honour women in cinema along with Hollywood icon Kate Winslet!

One of India’s all-time biggest cinematic icons with a huge global following, Anushka is also amongst the most influential actors of her generation who has three 300 crore plus films –Sultan, PK and Sanju – under her belt. Anushka Sharma personifies a self-made success story in Indian showbiz like no other.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.