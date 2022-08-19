And therefore, putting an end to your wait, the nominations for the 67th Wolf777news Filmfare Awards 2022 are finally here.

Finally, it is that time of the year when the black lady will once again honour the finest work in Bollywood. In association with Wolf777 news as the title partner, the Filmfare Awards is back yet again with its 67th edition. For the past 66 years, this prestigious award has acknowledged outstanding performances in Indian cinema. And therefore, putting an end to your wait, the nominations for the 67th Wolf777news Filmfare Awards 2022 are finally here. As per a report by Filmfare, the grand event, which has been the benchmark of excellence in the Hindi film industry, is all set to take place on 30 August at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre in BKC.

The report informed that the time frame of the nominations is from January 2021 to December 2021. The tinsel night will be hosted by Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. Celebs like Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Disha Patani, and many more are all set to enthral you with their euphoric performances. Coming to the nominations, talented stalwarts like Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal, Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Pankaj Tripathi, AR Rehman, Arijit Singh, Shoojit Sircar, and many more are contending to hold the black lady. Films like Shershaah, Sardaar Udham, Rashmi Rocket, and Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi are competing for the big honour.

Here is a list of some major nominations released by Filmfare:

Best Film: Sardar Udham, Rashmi Rocket, Shershaah, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi

Best Director: Akarsh Khurana (Rashmi Rocket), Kabir Khan (83), Seema Pahwa (Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi), Shoojit Sircar (Sardar Udham), Vishnuvardhan (Shershaah)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Dhanush (Atrangi Re), Ranveer Singh (83), Vicky Kaushal (Sardar Udham), Sidharth Malhotra (Shershaah)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Kangana Ranaut (Thalaivii), Kiara Advani (Shershaah), Parineeti Chopra (Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar), Taapsee Pannu (Rashmi Rocket), Kriti Sanon (Mimi), Vidya Balan (Sherni)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Kirti Kulhari (The Girl on the Train), Neena Gupta (Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar), Sai Tamhankar (Mimi), Konkona Sen Sharma (Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi), Meghna Malik (Saina)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Abhishek Banerjee (Rashmi Rocket), Manav Kaul (Saina), Paran Bandhopadhyay (Bob Biswas), Raj Arjun (Thalaivii), Pankaj Tripathi (83), Pankaj Tripathi (Mimi)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh (Lehra Do - 83), Arijit Singh (Rait Zara Si - Atrangi Re), B Praak (Mann Bharryaa - Shershaah), Devenderpal Singh (Lakeeran - Haseen Dillruba), Zubin Nautiyal (Raataan Lambiyan - Shershaah)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Asees Kaur (Lakeeran - Haseen Dillruba), Neha Kakkar (Matlabi Yariyan - the Girl on the Train), Shreya Ghoshal (Param Sundari - Mimi), Priya Saraiya (Kalle Kalle - Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui), Shreya Ghoshal (Chaka Chak - Atrangi Re), Asees Kaur (Raataan Lambiyan - Shershaah)

Best Music Album: A R Rahman (Atrangi Re), A R Rahman (Mimi), Amaal Mallik (Saina), Amit Trivedi (Haseen Dillruba), Sachin-Jigar (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui), Tanishk Bagchi, B Praak, Jaani, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin and Vikram Montrose (Shershaah)

Best Lyrics: Irshad Kamil (Rait Zara Si - Atrangi Re), Jaani (Mann Bharryaa 2.0 - Shershaah), Kausar Munir (Lehra Do - 83), Kshitij Patwardhan (Phisal Jaa Tu - Haseen Dillruba), Manoj Muntashir (Parinda - Saina), Tanishk Bagchi (Raataan Lambiyan - Shershaah)

Critics' Awards: Best Film (Critics'), Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi (Seema Pahwa), Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar (Dibakar Banerjee ), Sardar Udham (Shoojit Sircar), Sherni (Amit Masurkar)

Best Actor (Critics'): Abhishek Bachchan (Bob Biswas), Pratik Gandhi (Bhavai), Ranveer Singh (83), Vicky Kaushal (Sardar Udham), Vikrant Massey (Haseen Dillruba)

Best Actress (Critics'): Supriya Pathak (Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi), Taapsee Pannu (Haseen Dillruba), Vidya Balan (Sherni)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.