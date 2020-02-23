You are here:

No Time to Die: Daniel Craig's last outing as British spy James Bond to release in India on 2 April

Daniel Craig's upcoming James Bond film, No Time to Die, will hit cinemas on 2 April this year. The announcement was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh alongside a new black and white poster featuring Craig with Lea Seydoux's character Dr Madeleine Swann.

The film, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, will be out in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Here is the announcement

Rami Malek will be seen as the primary antagonist in No Time to Die. Also part of the cast is Ralph Fiennes as M, the head of MI6; Rory Kinnear as Tanner, a loyal associate of Bond; Ben Whishaw as Q, who presides over MI6's research and development department; Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, and Jeffrey Wright as CIA agent Felix Leiter. Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah are new additions to the cast.

The film has been shot across the Caribbean island nation of Jamaica, London, Italy, and Norway.

Fukunaga has co-written the film alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Scott Z Burns, Neal Purvis, and Robert Wade, according to Collider.

The Hollywood Reporter writes No Time to Die is one of the most expensive Bond films to be shot. The film has a budget of $250 million, breaking the record set by Spectre ($245 million).

Billie Eilish, who won six Grammys at this year's ceremony, has written and recorded the film's theme song. She is youngest artist to write and record a song for the iconic franchise.

It was recently reported that due to the coronavirus outbreak, the No Time to Die cast will not be attending the action thriller's China premiere and publicity tour.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 23, 2020 12:44:10 IST