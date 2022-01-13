Sushmita Sen was seen with her godson and her two daughters Renee Sen and Alisah Sen. Many wondered if she had adopted another baby.

Actor Sushmita Sen was spotted with her two daughters and a baby boy on Wednesday and ever since then, speculations are abuzz as to if the 46-year-old actor has adopted a third child.

What had happened?

A paparazzo account took to Instagram to post a video with the caption, “Meet #sushmitasen little son.” Sen can be seen with her two daughters, Renee Sen (22), Alisah Sen (12) and a baby boy in the video.

About Renee and Alisah...

Sen had adopted Renee in 2000 and later adopted Alisah in 2010. During an event in FICCI Hyderabad, the actor had said that the decision to become a mother 'stabilised' her life.

Who is the little boy?

A recent video shows that the baby boy is her godson. In the video, Sen says, "Come, my godson also come." Putting an end to the rumours, Sen also posted a picture with the baby boy on Twitter and captioned it, “Having a chat with my Godson Amadeus about the random news concerning him, going viral in the media…his expression says it all!!!❤️ Picture courtesy: Sreejaya (Amadeus’s mom)”

Having a chat with my Godson Amadeus about the random news concerning him, going viral in the media…his expression says it all!!!❤️ Picture courtesy: Sreejaya (Amadeus’s mom) pic.twitter.com/H4bwnPph7f — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) January 13, 2022

In 2019, Sen had shared a video of newly born Amadeus, who is her friend's son and told her fans that her daughter Alisah prayed for him for nine months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)



She captioned the video, “This is a moment I will cherish forever. Alisah prayed & waited for baby Amadeus’s arrival EVERYDAY straight nine-month. She’s wanted a younger sibling to love & care for...for years now!! My friend Shreejaya made Alisah the happiest when she conceived To finally witness Alisah hold Amadeus for the very first time & the way he reciprocated her love...THIS HAPPINESS is etched in my heart forever!! Thank you Shree."

On the work front, Sen was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya 2, in which she played the role of Aarya Sareen. She received the Best Actress – Female award at the Filmfare OTT Awards for the first season of Aarya.