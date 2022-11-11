Bollywood star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are presently basking in the happiness of welcoming their first child, and are already back from the hospital. The new parents were spotted leaving Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital on Thursday morning and arriving at their Bandra residence. While Alia was spotted seated in the back seat of the car, Ranbir was also seen sitting beside her and further holding their daughter in his arms. While fans are quite eager to catch a glimpse of the Kapoor baby, it seems like they have to wait for a while. It was quite evident that the couple made all efforts to keep the baby’s face covered while leaving the hospital.

As per the latest reports, it is also being said that the couple had not allowed many guests to see the baby at the hospital and are following the same at home too. A source close to the family has reportedly said that the family does not want pictures of the baby to be clicked at this moment.

“People can do these things, even trusted friends. Ranbir and Alia don’t want to wake up one morning with their baby’s picture on the internet. Also, she is prone to infection, like all newly born babies. Every guest can’t be asked to show their COVID-negative certificates. It would be rude and impolite, ” the source added.

While only a selected number of people were allowed to visit the mother and the baby at the hospital, reports also stated that filmmaker Karan Johar, who shares a close relationship with the couple, also got himself tested for COVID-19 before meeting them.

Earlier on Sunday, 6 November, Alia and Ranbir became parents to a lovely baby girl. The couple arrived at the hospital in the morning, following which the baby’s arrival was announced in the afternoon.

