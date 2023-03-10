Jennifer Lawrence produces and stars in No Hard Feelings, a laugh-out-loud, edgy comedy from director Gene Stupnitsky (Good Boys) and the co-writer of Bad Teacher.

On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie (Lawrence) discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to “date” their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing.

The film also stars ​​Andrew Feldman, ​​​​​​Laura Benanti, Natalie Morale​​​​​​s and Matthew Broderick. No Hard Feelings marks Jennifer Lawrence’s first comedy since 2010’s Winter’s Bone. She also showed her comic timing in movies like Silver Linings Playbook, Joy and dark comedies including Don’t Look Up and American Hustle.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases ‘No Hard Feelings’ on June 23, 2023. Only in Cinemas.

