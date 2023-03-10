No Hard Feelings trailer: Jennifer Lawrence shows off her impeccable comic timing in Gene Stupnitsky directorial
No Hard Feelings is set to hit the screens on 23 June.
Jennifer Lawrence produces and stars in No Hard Feelings, a laugh-out-loud, edgy comedy from director Gene Stupnitsky (Good Boys) and the co-writer of Bad Teacher.
On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie (Lawrence) discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to “date” their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing.
View this post on Instagram
The film also stars Andrew Feldman, Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales and Matthew Broderick. No Hard Feelings marks Jennifer Lawrence’s first comedy since 2010’s Winter’s Bone. She also showed her comic timing in movies like Silver Linings Playbook, Joy and dark comedies including Don’t Look Up and American Hustle.
Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases ‘No Hard Feelings’ on June 23, 2023. Only in Cinemas.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Arnold Schwarzenegger: 'There has never been a successful movement based on hate… Nazis? Losers'
Actor and Former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a video on YouTube about the hate movement in the world and how people can fall into a trap of prejudice.
Chaim Topol, Israeli actor known for Fiddler's Tevye, passes away at 87
Israel’s ceremonial president, Isaac Herzog hailed Topol as “one of the most outstanding Israeli actors,” who “filled the movie screens with his presence and above all entered deep into our hearts.”
Robert Blake, the actor acquitted in the killing of his wife, passes away at 89
A statement released on behalf of his niece, Noreen Austin, said Blake died from heart disease, surrounded by family at home in Los Angeles.