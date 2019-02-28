No Glory: Kumail Nanjiani roped in for espionage comedy bankrolled by Adam McKay and Will Ferrell

Kumail Nanjiani has been set to lead espionage-comedy No Glory, which will be produced by Adam McKay and Will Ferrell. The film will be based on a manuscript co-written by a National Security Operative and author Scott Shephard about his time serving his country, reports Collider.

The account has been described as “The Rambunctious Patriotism and World-Wide Shenanigans of a First Generation American in the Clandestine Service of a Grateful and Mostly Unwitting Nation.” Corporate Animals writer Sam Bain will be penning the screenplay. No director has been finalised for the project yet.

Speaking about the film, McKay told The Hollywood Reporter, "I can't wait to dig into this incredible true story. With Kumail at the helm, this has a chance to be really 'special,' as Kumail likes to say."

Apart from Mckay and Ferrell, who are producing under Gary Sanchez Productions, No Glory will also be bankrolled by Valparaiso Picture’s David Carrico and Adam Paulsen, and Chris Henchy.

Nanjiani, who secured a nomination at the 90th Academy Awards for Best Original Screenplay for co-writing The Big Sick, will next be seen in Men in Black: International as well as Stuber. Apart from these, he will also lend his voice to Robert Downey Jr's The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle.

Updated Date: Feb 28, 2019 17:23:08 IST