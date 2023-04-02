NMACC launch: Deepika, Ranveer laud the 'world-class' initiative

Mumbai: The grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai witnessed an array of personalities from different walks of life in attendance. Also present was Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who hailed the “world-class” event while speaking to Anusha Dandekar, who was hosting the red carpet.

“(It was) truly world-class. This is something we never experienced before. There were so many moments we teared up and so many moments when we had goosebumps. We just had our minds blown,” Deepika said.

Sharing his experience, Ranveer said, “The acoustic quality of this theatre is unprecedented. I have never experienced this in any theatre in the world. I could feel every drumbeat. It was a sensory experience… It made me feel so proud to be an Indian.”

Besides them, several other Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Gigi Hadid, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Zendaya, Tom Holland, and many others were in attendance at the grand event.

Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan also arrived in style at the grand event and said, “I’m most excited you know since Nita and Mukesh told us about this very special theater that they have been making. Since then I’ve really been wanting to come and see it and today’s the first day, it’s the opening night and we’re also looking forward to the play that they have produced and which Froze (Abbas Khan) has directed. So it promises to be a real spectacle.”

Priyanka Chopra also showered praises on the cultural centre and said, “It can help the cultural community tremendously, especially in a city like Mumbai. I have lived in Mumbai for a very long time and it’s a stat city, we live above each other. It’s really hard to find that space when you have to put up a show. The fact that they have taken time to build something so beautiful and international looking, I can’t wait to go and see it.”

The NMAAC

Strategically located in the city’s central precinct of Bandra Kurla Complex, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is a first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary

space in the sphere of art, conceived to spark artistic curiosity within the community.

It presents the rare alchemy of craft and culture which is drawn from centuries of tradition.

NMACC is Nita Ambani’s vision of a better international destination for Indian artists, performers, and creators than what is currently offered in the US or Europe. Three theatres and 16,000 square feet of custom exhibition space will be found inside the four-story NMACC. The largest of them will have a 2,000-seat Grand Theatre and a stunning chandelier with 8,400 Swarovski crystals in the shape of a lotus.

(With inputs from agencies)

