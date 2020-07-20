Nivin Pauly shares first look poster of Padavettu, written and directed by Liju Krishna

Padavettu will also star Aditi Balan (of Tamil language drama Aruvi) as the female lead

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly shared the first look poster of his new film Padavettu, written and directed by newcomer Liju Krishna. The image features Pauly glaring at something or someone as he sits holding a sickle.

Padavettu will also star Aditi Balan (of Tamil language drama Aruvi) as the female lead. The film will mark her debut in the Malayalam industry. The cast also includes Manju Warrier, Shine Tom Chacko and Shammi Thilakan.

Here is the first poster

Govind Vasantha, who has created music for films like 96, its remake Jaanu, Thambi, and Seethakaathi, is the composer onboard. Deepak D Menon is the cinematographer, while the editing will be managed by Shefeek Muhamed Ali.

The News Minute mentions that the shooting of Padavettu began earlier in December 2019 in Kannur, Kerala. Actor Sunny Wayne has bankrolled the film via his banner Sunny Wayne Productions. Pauly and Wayne have previously worked together in Mohanlal-led historical drama Kayamkulam Kochunni (2018).

Pauly's last release was the critically-acclaimed Moothon, helmed by Geethu Mohandas. The story follows a 10-year-old boy from Lakshadweep, who is fascinated by the tales of the brother who he has never met. His journey quickly turns dark and dangerous, as his search eventually takes him to Mumbai’s underbelly, where he encounters many new people. Sobhita Dhulipala, Shashank Arora, Harish Khanna, and Omkaar in supporting roles.

The actor's next also includes another historical drama Thuramukham, which wrapped up filming in January this year. The film was due to release in cinema, but was stalled because of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Pauly, on 16 July, had announced a new project titled Bismi Special with Aishwarya Lekshmi.